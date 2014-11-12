Keesler officials announce new dates for 2015 air show

Keesler Air Force Base officials announced Wednesday the bases 2015 air show and open house has been rescheduled for the weekend of March 28-29. The event was previously scheduled for April 11-12.

Keesler officials say they are still working out the details on specific attractions and headliners for the show.

This is the first time since 2011 Keesler has been able to host the air show and open house. In recent years, the Department of Defense put air shows and open houses across the country on hold due to financial constraints.

Base commander Brig. Gen. Patrick Higby said the restrictions have eased, and he is happy to see the air show return to his base.

Higby said Keesler's last air show in 2011 brought around 160,000 spectators to the base.

You can find more information on the event by calling the air show hotline at 228-377-3901.

