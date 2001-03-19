Long Beach Launches Campaign For New Children's Library

With the public's help, children in Long Beach can have a library of their own. This week, the Long Beach Public Library kicks off a fund-raising campaign for a new 3,200 square foot children's wing. The building will be connected to the main library on Jeff Davis Avenue.

The campaign is called "Imagine 2001". The library has already received $300,000 in grants. It needs to raise another $200,000 in donations to help pay for the construction, purchase books and equipment, and fund educational programs.

Children's Librarian Renee Hardaman says the expansion is necessary because the computers are taking up too much space in the current children's section. The library needs more room for the kids' books, furniture and supplies. Also, the building is 35 years old, and it's time to grow.

Fundraising festivities begin Thursday at 11:00 A.M. at the construction site adjacent to the Jeff Davis Avenue library. Anyone interested in donating to the project, can contact the library at 863-0711.

By: Trang Pham-Bui