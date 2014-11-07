Biloxi Veterans Parade set to roll through downtown at 11 a.m.

A crowd is gathering in downtown Biloxi to honor military veterans this morning. The 14th Annual Veterans Parade is set to roll through the streets at 11 a.m.

It is all part of the Red, White and Blue on the Green festival featuring antique military vehicles, floats, military marching units, marching bands and JROTC groups.

The parade will travel south on Caillavet Street to Esters Boulevard then continue east to Lameuse Street. The parade will head south on Lameuse, passing Biloxi City Hall and the review stand, before ending at the Biloxi Town green.

The festival on the town green will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and entry is free to the public.

For more information, you can visit http://msveteransparade.com/.

