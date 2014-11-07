Dogs rescued from North MS puppy mills go up for adoption Friday

Dozens of dogs who were rescued from what authorities are calling some of the most deplorable conditions they have ever seen are preparing to find new forever homes Friday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Dozens of dogs who were rescued from what authorities are calling some of the most deplorable conditions they have ever seen are preparing to find new forever homes Friday.

Two weeks ago, the Humane Society of South Mississippi, paired with several other organizations, rescued 123 small-breed dogs from two North Mississippi puppy mills in Corinth.

Authorities tell us despite the evidence of animal neglect and cruelty at the puppy mills, local law enforcement agencies will not be pressing charges against the mills' proprietors.

After days of evaluation by HSSM staff and volunteers, about 70 of the rescued dogs will be available for adoption starting Friday at 10 a.m. The dogs will be adopted on a first-come, first-serve basis from the HSSM facility in Gulfport. Adoption fees will be $175.

HSSM officials say the dogs that will be available for adoption are mostly the breeding adults, ranging in age from eight months to 8-years-old. Officials say the dogs are relatively healthy and have been vaccinated and treated for any existing medical issues.

HSSM officials want to be clear that it may take time for most of the dogs to adapt to a home living environment. Many of the dogs have never been in a home setting and most or not house trained.

“These dogs have never truly known the love of a real home and family,” said HSSM Operations Director, Tracy Reis. “We are ecstatic to be able to offer these precious dogs that chance, and we are devoted to making sure that these dogs experience the love and care they crave and deserve. And this serves as a warning—don't buy puppies online or from a flea market. These are the conditions they come from—terrible places for any dog to be born and live in.”

Those hoping to adopt an animal will have to present photo identification. The $175 adoption fee will include spay/neuter surgery, vaccination and rabies vaccine, microchip and ID tag, 30 days of pet health insurance, a free vet visit, heartworm tests, one bag of dog food and 10 percent off from the shelter's store.

You can find pictures of most of the rescued dogs by visiting HSSM's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MyHSSM

