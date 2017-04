The Southern Miss basketball program is being investigated by the NCAA for potential violations while Donnie Tyndall was the head coach.According to findings by Bleacher Report, a source close to the USM program says the NCAA's investigation focuses on how certain things were paid for, like tuition and living expenses for Proposition 48 recruits.In 1986, the NCAA enacted "Prop 48." That requires student-athletes to meet a minimum 2.0 grade point average (GPA) in 11 core courses and a combined score of 700 on the SAT."All I'm going to say and can say is if I'm asked to cooperate, I will cooperate 100 percent," Tyndall said. "That's all I can say and will say about it at this time."

Tyndall was hired to be the head men's basketball coach for the Tennessee Volunteers on April 22.



Southern Miss plays in an exhibition game Thursday night in Hattiesburg against Mississippi College.