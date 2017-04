While region 4-6A is wide open, other teams begin postseason

6A STANDINGS RANK School Name *REGION W-L OVR W-L *PF *PA *DIFF TIEBRK RCRDS TIEBRK DIFF 1 x-Ocean Springs 5-1 9-1 124 94 30 n/a n/a 2 D'Iberville 4-2 7-4 121 80 41 1-0 12 3 Hattiesburg 4-2 7-4 230 165 65 0-1 -12 4 Gulfport 3-3 5-6 172 120 52 2-0 24 5 St. Martin 3-3 7-4 141 170 -29 1-1 0 6 Hancock 3-3 6-4 128 150 -22 0-2 -24 7 Harrison Central 2-4 6-5 111 149 -38 n/a n/a 8 Biloxi 0-6 3-7 94 193 -99 n/a n/a

NOV. 7 GAMES (6A) Hattiesburg Biloxi vs vs Ocean Springs Gulfport St. Martin Harrison Cen. vs vs D'Iberville Hancock

PLAYOFF SCENARIOS HARRISON CEN. BILOXI Eliminated Eliminated HATTIESBURG D'IBERVILLE No. 1 seed: Win AND D'Iberville loss No. 1 seed: Win AND Ocean Springs loss No. 2 seed: Win by 9+ points AND D'Iberville win No. 2 seed: Win AND Hattiesburg loss Loss by 3 points or less AND St. Martin loss by 12+ points AND Gulfport loss AND Hancock loss Loss AND Hattiesburg loss AND Gulfport win/loss AND Hancock loss No. 3 seed: Win by 8 points or less AND D'Iberville win Loss by 11 points or less AND Hattiesburg loss AND Gulfport loss AND Hancock loss Loss AND D'Iberville win AND Hancock loss AND Gulfport win No. 3 seed: Loss AND Hattiesburg win AND Gulfport win AND Hancock loss Loss AND D'Iberville win AND Hancock loss AND Gulfport loss Loss by 12+ points AND Hattiesburg loss by 7+ points AND Gulfport loss AND Hancock loss Loss AND D'Iberville loss AND Hancock loss AND Gulfport win No. 4 seed: Loss by 7 points or less AND Hattiesburg loss AND Gulfport win AND Hancock win Loss AND D'Iberville loss AND Hancock win AND Gulfport win Loss by 12+ points AND Hattiesburg loss by 5 points or less AND Gulfport loss AND Hancock loss Loss AND D'Iberville loss by 11 points or less AND Gulfport loss AND Hancock loss Loss AND Hattiesburg loss AND Gulfport loss AND Hancock win Loss by 4 or 5 points AND D'Iberville loss by +12 points AND Gulfport loss AND Hancock loss Loss AND Hattiesburg win AND Gulfport loss AND Hancock loss No. 4 seed: Loss AND D'Iberville win AND Hancock win AND Gulfport win GULFPORT Loss AND D'Iberville win AND Hancock win AND Gulfport loss No. 2 seed Win AND Hattiesburg loss AND D'Iberville loss AND Hancock win Loss 6+ points AND D'Iberville loss by 12+ points AND Hancock loss AND Gulfport loss No. 3 seed Win AND Hattiesburg win AND D'Iberville loss AND Hancock win OCEAN SPRINGS No. 4 seed Win AND Hattiesburg win AND St. Martin loss AND Hancock loss No. 1 seed: Win Win AND Hattiesburg loss AND St. Martin loss AND Hancock loss No. 2 seed: Loss by 8 points or less AND D'Iberville win Win AND Hattiesburg loss AND D'Iberville loss AND Hancock loss Loss AND D'Iberville loss Loss AND St. Martin loss AND Hancock loss No. 3 seed: Loss by 9+ points AND D'Iberville win Win AND Ocean Springs loss AND D'Iberville loss AND Hancock loss ST. MARTIN Loss AND Ocean Springs loss AND St. Martin loss AND Hancock loss No. 2 seed: Win AND Hattiesburg loss AND Gulfport loss AND Hancock win HANCOCK No. 3 seed: Win AND Ocean Springs loss AND Gulfport loss AND Hancock loss No. 3 seed: Win AND Hattiesburg loss AND St. Martin loss AND Gulfport win/loss Win AND Ocean Springs loss AND Gulfport loss AND Hancock win Win AND D'Iberville loss AND Hattiesburg loss AND Gulfport loss Win by 12+ points AND Hattiesburg loss by 2 points or less AND Gulfport loss AND Hancock loss No. 4 seed: Win AND Hattiesburg win AND D'Iberville loss AND Gulfport loss No. 4 seed: Win AND Hattiesburg loss AND Gulfport loss AND Hancock loss Win AND Ocean Springs loss AND Gulfport loss AND St. Martin loss Win AND Ocean Springs loss AND Gulfport win AND Hancock win Win AND Ocean Springs loss AND D'Iberville loss AND Gulfport loss Win by 8+ points AND Hattiesburg loss AND Gulfport win AND Hancock win

5A STANDINGS RANK School Name *REGION W-L OVR W-L *PF *PA *DIFF TIEBRK RCRDS TIEBRK DIFF 1 x-Picayune 5-1 8-1 250 150 100 2-0 24 2 x-Pascagoula 5-1 7-3 191 76 115 0-1 -12 3 x-Gautier 5-1 6-4 174 110 64 0-1 -12 4 Stone 3-3 5-5 136 124 12 1-0 12 5 East Central 3-3 4-6 189 186 3 0-1 -12 6 George County 2-4 5-5 203 189 14 n/a n/a 7 Long Beach 1-5 1-8 111 264 -153 n/a n/a 8 West Harrison 0-6 0-10 93 248 -155 n/a n/a

NOV. 7 GAMES (5A) Picayune Pascagoula vs vs Stone Gautier George Co. West Harrison vs vs East Central Long Beach

PLAYOFF SCENARIOS (5A) EAST CENTRAL PASCAGOULA No. 4 seed: Win AND Stone loss No. 1 seed: Win AND Picayune loss GAUTIER No. 2 seed: Win AND Picayune win No. 1 seed: Win AND Picayune loss No. 3 seed: Loss No. 2 seed: Win AND Picayune win PICAYUNE No. 3 seed: Loss No. 1 seed: Win GEORGE COUNTY No. 2 seed: Loss AND Gautier win Eliminated Loss AND Pascagoula win LONG BEACH STONE Eliminated No. 4 seed: Win Loss AND East Central loss WEST HARRISON Eliminated

Resurrection has already clinched the No. 2 seed from region 4-1A and their opponent is to be determined. Teams in class 4A begin the playoffs this Friday, including region 8-4A's No. 1 seed, Poplarville, at home against Richland.St. Stanislaus, despite owning the same region 8-4A record as Poplarville, clinched the second seed because the Rock-a-Chaws lost to the Hornets earlier this season. The Rocks will host Mendenhall in the first round.Region 8-4A's No. 3 team is the Moss Point Tigers, who will be playing at Magee. Vancleave clinched the fourth and final spot and will take on Florence -- the champions from region 6-4A.It's possible that five teams could have the same record at the end of the regular season in region 4-6A. You'll find the updated 5A and 6A standings, this week's schedule of games and the possible playoff seeds for each team.