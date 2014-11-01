Carriere man killed in early morning wreck on Highway 90

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove confirmed to WLOX News an early Saturday morning crash killed one man and injured his female passenger.

Hargrove said Gulfport Police responded to the accident at the intersection of Pratt Avenue and Highway 90 around 12:45 a.m.

Officials tell us 46-year-old Timothy Bass, of Carriere, was driving eastbound on the highway when he lost control of his 2002 Ford Mustang, hit a light pole and flipped into the median.

Hargrove said Bass was pronounced dead at the scene, and his female passenger was transported to Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries. He said the female, who has not been identified, was in stable condition.

Hargrove said Bass was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

