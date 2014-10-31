Heading into week 11 of the HS football season, multiple playoff spots still up for grabs

Multiple playoff spots are still up for grabs for high school football teams on the coast in the 4A, 5A and 6A classifications.



St. Patrick, which is the coast's only representative in 3A, is already eliminated from playoff contention, while Resurrection (region 4-1A) has already clinched a playoff berth.



Either Hattiesburg (6-4, 4-1) or Ocean Springs (8-1, 4-1) will have, at the very least, an opportunity in the final week of the season to become champions in region 4-6A. The Tigers will face D'Iberville (6-4, 3-2) this Friday, while the Greyhounds will square off with Gulfport (5-5, 3-2).



Even though D'Iberville and Gulfport currently hold the third and fourth playoff spots, that could all change in the next two weeks. Harrison Central, St. Martin and Hancock all have records of 2-3 in the region and still have decent shots to crack the playoffs.



Biloxi (3-6, 0-5) is the only region 4-6A team that has been eliminated from playoff contention.



The defending 5A state champion Picayune Maroon Tide (8-0, 5-0) can lock up the top seed from region 4-5A with a win over the East Central Hornets (3-6, 2-3) this week. If that happens, East Central's playoff chances would come to an end.



If the Pascagoula Panthers (6-3, 4-1) and Gautier Gators (5-4, 4-1) want to win the district title, Picayune must lose their final two games to East Central and Stone. Pascagoula and Gautier have already locked up playoff spots and will meet each other in the season finale.



East Central, Stone (4-5, 2-3) and George County (5-4, 2-3) are all battling for the final playoff spot in region 4-5A. East Central and George County meet in the final week of the season, but Stone can clinch the final playoff spot this Friday if the Hornets and Rebels both lose.



Region 8-4A is a little more clear. The Poplarville Hornets (8-1, 4-0) already clinched the title thanks to a 47-46 overtime win two weeks ago over the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws (8-1, 3-1), who have locked up the second seed for the postseason.



Even though 4A has just one week of the regular season remaining, the playoff picture is still cloudy for three coast teams. The Moss Point Tigers (3-6, 2-2), Vancleave Bulldogs (3-6, 2-2) and Bay Tigers (3-6, 1-3) still don't know which spot, if any, they'll have at the week's conclusion.



Vancleave has actually already clinched a playoff spot, but their actual playoff seed is to be determined. It all depends on what happens with the Bay-Moss Point matchup.



With a win by any score, Moss Point will advance to the playoffs as the No. 3 seed.



The team in region 8-4A with the toughest route to try to extend their season is Bay High. No matter what, Bay must win their game against Moss Point.



If Vancleave defeats Poplarville, all Bay needs to is win by any margin. However, if Vancleave loses to Poplarville, Bay must win by at least nine points due to tiebreaker rules.



To recap, here are the possible playoff seeds for the teams from region 8- 4A:



Poplarville -- 1

St. Stanislaus -- 2

Moss Point -- 3 or 4

Vancleave -- 3 or 4

Bay -- 4



