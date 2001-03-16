Mississippi State Will Hit Road For Second Round N I T Game - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi State Will Hit Road For Second Round N I T Game

After beating Southern Miss 75 to 68 Wednesday night in first round action of the N I T, Mississippi State will face the Panthers at the University of Pittsburgh March 19 at 6:30 p.m.  At this time there has been no talk of televising the game set for Pittsburgh's Fitzgerald Field.

The 19 and 13 Panthers defeated St. Bonaventure in the first round Wednesday night.  The Bulldogs enter the National Invitation Tournament game with 17 wins and 12 setbacks.

By A.J. Giardina

 

 

