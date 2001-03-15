Two Coast Businesses Hit By Early Morning Robberies - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Two Coast Businesses Hit By Early Morning Robberies

Police in Gulfport and Ocean Springs are on the lookout for suspects involved in two morning robberies on the Coast.

Investigators with the Gulfport Police say the robber walked into "Money Now" on Pass Road at about 9:30 a.m., kicked open a door, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money. They say he then pulled cash from the safe and forced the clerk into a bathroom. She was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned black male in his 20s. He was s last seen wearing a blue bandana over his face, a yellow fleece shirt, khaki pants, and a tan baseball hat.

If you have any information that might help solve this crime, call the Gulfport Police Department.

Meanwhile Ocean Springs police are looking for the suspects who held up the Merchants and Marine Bank on Highway 90.

Police are looking for a white man, about 6 feet tall, and wearing a black mask. They say he walked into the bank with a bag and demanded cash.

