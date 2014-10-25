St. Martin teen killed in head-on collision

A St. Martin teen is dead after he was involved in a head-on collision early Saturday morning in Vancleave.

According to Jackson County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Cherie Ward, Michael Shane McCoy, 19, was driving eastbound on Poticaw Bayou Road around 3 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.

Ward said McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities tell us the three people riding in the other vehicle were taken to Ocean Springs Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Ward said all three have been treated and released.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.