February 2001 Rainfall Totals

February was another dry month in South Mississippi. All of our WeatherNet sites reported rainfall totals well below normal. Here are the actual numbers. (The rain gauge at Wiggins was down for the month of February.)
|Normal
|Actual
|Difference
|Biloxi
|4.79"
|1.12"
|-3.67"
|Pascagoula
|4.67"
|1.69"
|-2.98"
|Bay St. Louis
|4.73"
|2.49"
|-2.24"
|Poplarville
|5.22"
|3.65"
|-1.57"
|Lucedale
|-----
|1.88"
|-----
|Wiggins
|-----
|-----
|-----
