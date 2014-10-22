Former MGCCC football player Adrian Dinkins passes away

Former Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College football player Adrian Dinkins was killed in a car crash late Tuesday night. He was 23 years old.



WLBT in Jackson reports that investigators say Dinkins was driving a Chevrolet TrailBlazer on Rice Road near Waverly Place in Ridgeland when his vehicle rolled over.



After spending the 2010-11 seasons in Perkinston, Dinkins attended Murray State University before transferring to Delta State.

"The Gulf Coast family was saddened to learn about the loss of Adrian today," MGCCC vice president Ladd Taylor said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."



The cause of the accident is under investigation.