Car plows through Wiggins storefront in early morning crash

The early morning silence at a Wiggins florist shop was shattered by screeching tires and breaking glass early Saturday. The owner of Skinner's Florist & Gifts, Pam Skinner Rhodes, tells WLOX News she received a call about a security breach at her shop around 2 a.m.

What she found when she arrived at the scene took her breath away. She says a white car blasted through the front of her shop.

“It's just something that's unbelievable,” said Rhodes. “Thankfully, no one was hurt and there's nothing that can't be replaced.”

Rhodes says two people were in the car when the crash happened. She is still waiting on a police report so she can file an insurance claim and start making repairs to her storefront.

Although the damage on the outside looks bad, Rhodes says what happened on the inside of the shop could have been much worse.

“We were just so lucky. That car came through and pushed our glass display shelves all the way to the back of the store,” said Rhodes. “Not one thing fell off those shelves.”

Rhodes says the accident did not stop her Magnolia Street shop from opening up for business as usual on Saturday at 8 a.m. The front of the store is boarded up and customers are still welcomed to stop by.

Earlier this week, an SUV plowed through the front of an auto parts store in Pascagoula. Police tell us a woman who was parking at the store accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. That is when she drove through the glass store front.

Amazingly, no one was hurt in that wreck.

