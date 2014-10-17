Lane closures on the Pearl River Bridge could cause traffic delays over the weekend

Motorists traveling to and from Louisiana via Interstate 10 could see some major delays over the weekend.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, lane closures on the Pearl River Bridge at the Mississippi/Louisiana state line will start at 7 p.m. Friday and last until 6 a.m. Monday.

Road crews will be repairing expansion joints on the bridge. Traffic officials tell us one eastbound and one westbound lane will remain open, but drivers should expect significant delays.

MDOT officials are urging motorists to take alternate routes, if possible, while the work is going on.

Highway 90 will be a detour for passenger vehicles only. Eastbound drivers will be able to take Highway 11 to Interstate 59 back around to I-10. Westbound drivers will be able to take Highway 43 to I-59 back around to I-10.

Traffic officials tell us the lane closures could repeat next weekend if needed.

