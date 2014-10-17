Coroner: Woman killed on I-10 was trying to help a disabled vehicle

A family is grieving after a woman was killed Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Jackson County. Officials tell us the deadly accident happened just before 9 a.m. near Highway 57 at mile marker 54.

Jackson County Deputy Coroner Jason Moody said Wendy Snelling, 44, of Lafayette, LA, was hit by an 18-wheeler while she was trying to assist a disabled vehicle.

“There was a family that was having car trouble and she was trying to help them,” said Moody. “That's when she was hit.”

Moody said Snelling was traveling through South Mississippi with her family when the accident happened.

Traffic on the interstate backed up temporarily as investigators worked to determine how the accident happened.

