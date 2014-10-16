Spring air show returning to Keesler in 2015

Airplanes will once again fill the skies above Keesler Air Force Base for an exciting air show. For the first time since 2011, Keesler has the money to host a spring air show and open house on the base. That is according to base commander Brig. Gen. Patrick Higby.

"Once again, we are excited to be hosting this special event for the Gulf Coast and our surrounding communities," said Higby.

In recent years, the Department of Defense put air shows and open houses across the country on hold due to financial constraints. Higby said the restrictions have eased, and he is happy to see the air show return to his base.

"It's important we bring this event back," said Higby. "Besides having the opportunity to showcase our Airmen and the Air Force mission, it promotes positive community relations and supports the Air Force's recruiting and retention goals."

Higby said base planners are currently working to secure headliners for the big show. Base officials expect to announce participating acts in the coming weeks.

Higby said Keesler's last air show in 2011 brought around 160,000 spectators to the base. Next year's spring show will span the weekend of March 28 and 29.

