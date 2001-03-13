Gulfport Picks Up After Monday's Storm

Brilliant sunshine reflected off a lingering puddle from Monday's downpour. If you looked past the puddle, you could tell that for the most part coast streets had dried out. And if they hadn't, Gulfport sent out crews to dig out ditches. "The drains were taking as much as they could," public works employee John Williams said. "But they were full because of the amount of rain that we had."

At least four inches of rain soaked Bayou View yards and ditches.

"All the ditches were full of water," neighbor John Thornton said. "The streets, too."

On the streets, the heavy rain damaged roadways. Several potholes around the city had to be patched. According to public works employee Mike Daniels, it was "hard work trying to catch up with these potholes on these main streets."

Daniels' crew was at 30th Avenue and 13th Street. They used shovels and rollers to repair the small craters. Foreman Joe Davis said, "We just can't keep up with the potholes and the deterioration of the asphalt."

In the flood prone Bayou View West neighborhood, people feared the worst Monday. Water once again rushed toward homes. But this time, it receded before it damaged furniture.

"There's the water line," David Lipscomb said as he pointed to leaves in the middle of his yard. "I'd say about two, two-and-a-half feet deep out there in the street. A little above the knees."

Lipscomb is one of the Bayou View West property owners who sold his home to the city to escape the flood threat every time it rains.

Another neighborhood partially under water yesterday was in Long Beach. Leigh Street had water covering it again. But this time, the flood waters didn't threaten homes. Because Leigh Street is so flood prone, Long Beach received federal money to buy and demolish 58 homes. So far, it's made deals to buyout 10 Leigh Street property owners.

by Brad Kessie