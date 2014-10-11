Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in wreck while running from police

Authorities have identified the man who was killed early Saturday morning in a motorcycle wreck during a high speed police pursuit. Jackson County Deputy Coroner Jason Moody tells WLOX News Vincent D. Edwards, 24, was killed when his motorcycle slammed into a small SUV at the intersection of Highway 90 and Porter Avenue.

According to police, officers observed two motorcycles driving recklessly in the eastbound lanes of the highway shortly before 1 a.m. Patterson said officers attempted to pull the riders over for reckless endangerment. That is when the chase began.

Patterson said the two bikes reached speeds exceeding 100 mph before Edwards crashed into an SUV that was attempting to turn on to Highway 90 from Porter Avenue.

Officials said Edwards was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Patterson said the two people who were riding in the vehicle Edwards hit were transported to a Gulfport hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities tell us they are still looking for the second motorcycle rider who left the scene after the wreck. If you have any information on the accident, you are asked to call Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.