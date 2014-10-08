Five coast players selected to MS-AL All-Star game

Five athletes from the coast were selected to play in the Mississippi Alabama All-Star game Dec. 13.



Gulfport's Richaud Floyd joins Pascagoula defensive linemen Keith Joseph Junior and Jauan Collins, along with St. Stanislaus offensive tackle Ryan Gibson and defensive tackle Jordan Bradford.



The game will be played in Montgomery, Ala.

As far as the Bernard Blackwell Classic scheduled for a week later, 11 players from the coast will be in that game.



Two players from Picayune, Pascagoula and Gulfport will be there. Kardarius Cross and Keith Gaston will represent the Maroon Tide, Hunter Godfrey and Jaylen Smith will wear their Panthers helmets and the Admirals' J.J. Smith and Jonathan Nance will be there as well.