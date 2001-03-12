Mississippi Sea Wolves Slipping At The Wrong Time Of The Year
The Mississippi Sea Wolves have eight games remaining, crucial confrontations that will determine Mississippi's fate. The Greenville Grrrowl became the latest team to impede the Sea Wolves attack dropping Coach Al Pedersen's club 5-4 in a shootout Sunday evening in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
What makes Sunday's loss really hurt is the fact that the Sea Wolves had Greenville on the ropes skating out to a 4-nothing second period lead, but couldn't supply the K-O punch.
The way the Sea Wolves have been playing of late, 7 losses in the last 8 games, a 4-goal lead isn't safe and the Grrrowl would devour Mississippi the rest of the way. The Sea Wolves must regroup and make a stand or playoff hopes could vanquish.
Player and assistant coach Bob Woods says, "I think we have the team in here that can get it done, but we have to work through it. We can't let this losing skid get us down because we don't have time to regroup now. Its time to get right back at it and have a good week of practice and do whatever we have to do to get ready for the weekend. Hopefully we'll put something together."
The Sea Wolves find themselves in a delicate situation, but control their own destiny. Sea Wolves fans will find out what Mississippi is made of. It's time to get back on their skates and come out fighting beginning Friday night in the Wolves Den hosting the Birmingham Bulls.
