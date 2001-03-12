Severe Weather Damages South Mississippi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Severe Weather Damages South Mississippi

Forrest And Pearl River Counties

Forrest and Pearl River Counties seemed to be hit the hardest with today's severe weather. Thousands lost power in the Hattiesburg area and high winds in parts of Pearl River County gave residents quite a scare. Witnesses told us they saw a funnel cloud split into two separate mid-morning tornados. The relentless winds toppled trees, broke car windows, and demolished a county equipment shed. Pearl River County officials had no reports of any significant damage to homes and businesses. And nobody got hurt during the height of the storm. Power was knocked out for a while in several sections of the county. In Columbia 10-thousand customers were without power most of the day. Mississippi Power and Coast Electric officials say the bad weather didn't cause any major power outages on the Coast. other than some isolated outages caused by fallen trees on power lines.

Saucier

Strong winds from the storm downed dozens of trees in the Saucier area. Several pine trees snapped and branches blew onto Highway 49 in northern Harrison County. State work crews removed several large branches from the busy roadway. The storm also knocked over several large trees at the Fulton Farm, near Diamond and McHenry Roads. Paul Fulton said the strongest wind blew through the area just before eleven this morning.

Long Beach

The rain has also caused flooding problems in the city of Long Beach again. City officials say some spots are beginning to recede, but it may be a few more hours before all roads are open. At mid-afternoon several streets looked more like rivers than streets. Among the flooding problems are Daugherty, Beatline, Gates Avenue, Allen Road and Leigh Street. Residents on Leigh watched as the water came very close to their front door. The high water also caused some cars to stall, others ended up in nearby ditches. Traffic was being re-routed around some of the spots were the water was very high.

Biloxi

Some Biloxi residents were also in the dark today. A tree fell on a power line on Runnymede Road, causing about 60 nearby houses to lose power late this morning. Mississippi Power crews were able to restore power in about 5 hours.

Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport

The storm even caused some delays and a few cancellations at the Gulfport Biloxi Regional Airport today, but after the worst of the weather passed, flights resumed.

