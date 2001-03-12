Salon Collects Long Hair For Good Cause - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Salon Collects Long Hair For Good Cause

Most appeared a bit nervous when they walked into the hair salon. But all left with a feeling of self satisfaction.

A program called "Locks of Love" visited Ocean Springs Monday morning.

It collects hair that's used to make wigs for kids who've lost their hair to cancer treatment.

Those who sacrificed a part of themselves, say the end result is well worth a little anxiety.

"I'm about to let go of years of hair. My identity."

A part of Linda Tuck's identity was snipped away in a matter of seconds. She knows someone else will appreciate those long locks.j

"I've seen those cute little girls that don't have any hair. And so I thought that was a real good cause," said Tuck.

More than a dozen others helped support that cause. Todd Boswell's salon stayed busy all morning.

Rachel Newman liked her stylish, shorter hair. Giving up ten inches of hair means sacrificing several years of growth. But the motivation of how the hair will be used, makes it all worthwhile.

"Just seeing that it was going to go to something to help kids. I think that's the most important thing."

Salon manager Sally Saucier was pleased with the brisk turnout.

"A lot of 'em have been thinking about haircuts but were scared to cut their hair off and saw it on the news last night and just came running in with sweaty palms and said, 'I'm gonna do it'."

Parting with several years of hair growth isn't always the easiest. We could sense a little nervousness as Lori Penn let the scissors do their thing. Reaction comes instantly.

Penn felt the back of her head, and immediately noticed the difference.

"I feel a little different.  You can even tell the weight is gone."

Their long hair may be gone. But those locks will be put to good use. 

By Steve Phillips

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly