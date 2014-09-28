SUV rear ends charter bus, bursts into flames on Highway 67

It was a fiery scene on Highway 67 near Three Rivers Road on Sunday afternoon. Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Benjamin Seibert said a 2014 GMC Terrain burst into flames after it rear ended a charter bus in the southbound lanes of the highway shortly after 4 p.m.

Seibert said the charter bus was loaded with more than 30 passengers from a church retreat on the Coast. He said the SUV slammed into the rear of the bus, swerved onto the median and then became engulfed in flames.

Seibert said the driver of the SUV was able to escape the burning vehicle without injury, and no one on the bus was hurt. He said the SUV was a total loss, but the bus was able to drive away from the wreck.

Seibert said the northbound lanes of Highway 67 had to be shut down for at least an hour while emergency crews worked to put out the fire and clear the wreck. The Harrison County Sheriff's Department and Harrison County Fire Services assisted with the accident.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.