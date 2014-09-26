St. Martin teacher receives prestigious economics educator award

A St. Martin High School teacher received a big honor on Thursday. Master Teacher of Economics Rebecca Tyndall was named as the 2014 U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran Economics Teacher of the Year.

The award was presented by the Mississippi Council on Economic Education and Merrill Lynch at the Forum on American Enterprising honoring Cochran.

The goal of the program is to recognize outstanding teachers who devote their time to ensure their students become effective economic decision makers. The front runners for the award further their own education at the state and national level.

In addition to the award, Tyndall received a $500 all-expenses paid trip to the Council on Economic Education annual conference. In Tyndall's application she wrote, "My seniors laugh at my excitement at times, but they also know that I'm not going to drown them in endless worksheets that will teach them nothing of economics. No, I want them to experience economics. My creative approach is to provide meaningful projects whereby students are actively engaged in economics instead of just reading about it. I want them to live economic concepts out and realize that throughout their day, economics is occurring all around them."

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.