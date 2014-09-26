Breast Cancer Awareness Stamp contest kicks off Oct. 1

Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off Oct. 1, and for the third straight year, Gulfport will try to be one of the top cities in the nation for purchasing Breast Cancer Awareness Stamps.

It is all part of a friendly competition between post offices across the nation to raise awareness about the deadly disease.

According to Gulfport Post Master Larry Delahunt, Gulfport ranked number two in the nation last year for the contest and actually took top honors in 2012.

Delahunt said the State of Mississippi has led the nation in Breast Cancer Awareness Stamp Sales over the past two years.

"This is a month that we try, along with all the other wonderful events, to raise awareness of this all too common disease," said Delahunt. "Starting Wednesday, you will see many of our lobbies dressed in pink. I hope that you will once again help us with your support."

