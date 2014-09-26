Officials release new images taken during Moss Point ATM heist - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Officials release new images taken during Moss Point ATM heist

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
(Photo source: Moss Point Police Department) (Photo source: Moss Point Police Department)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Moss Point police have released new photos from Thursday's ATM heist at the Navigator Credit Union on Highway 63.

Authorities are still searching for the two suspects they say used a stolen forklift to load the ATM in the back of a truck and take off with the machine.

Interim Police Chief Art McClung said the heist happened around 4:20 a.m. Thursday. He said two suspects used an industrial forklift stolen from a nearby construction site to steal the drive through ATM from the bank.

McClung said the suspects fled the scene in a 90s model dark colored single-cab Chevrolet pickup truck.

McClung says the same crime has happened in three other states spanning a six month period. Police are working with the agencies in those states to help solve the crimes.

If you have any knowledge of this incident, you are asked to contact Moss Point police at 475-1711, or call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

