D'Iberville hosts Biloxi in WLOX Game of the Week

It's the first region 4-6A game of the season for both the D'Iberville Warriors and the Biloxi Indians.

The Warriors trounced the Indians 42-14 last year and have won the last two meetings between the two teams after Biloxi won the previous three. In those last five meetings combined, Biloxi has scored 104 points, while D'Iberville has totaled 102.

All the coaches in this region agree that this is possibly the most balanced that all the teams in this district have ever been.

Looking up and down the standings, especially with the way that Hancock and Ocean Springs have performed in non-region play, there isn't a clear favorite at this point in the season.

Biloxi features a passing connection between quarterback Blake Johnson and wide receiver Tim Jones that isn't just one of the best in the state, but in the nation.

D'Iberville's defense kept Picayune's potent rushing attack to 19 points, Pascagoula to 10 and last week limited West Harrison to only seven points -- all of which were posted in the fourth quarter.

REGION 4-6A SCHEDULE FOR 9/26: Biloxi at D'Iberville -- Ocean Springs at Hancock -- Hattiesburg at Harrison Central -- Gulfport at St. Martin

REGION 4-5A SCHEDULE FOR 9/26: Picayune at Gautier -- George County at Long Beach -- West Harrison at Pascagoula -- East Central at Stone

OTHER GAMES: St. Patrick at Pearl River (La.) -- Mount Olive at Resurrection