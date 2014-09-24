Suit filed against Waveland over rejected methadone clinic

Waveland Professional Plaza, LLC and John Neumeyer have filed a bill of exceptions in Hancock County Circuit Court, objecting to the city's rejection of a proposed methadone clinic.

The suit against the Waveland Board of Aldermen and Mayor was filed on Sept. 8.

Colonial Management Group, the Delaware based corporation that would have run the methadone clinic, requested a conditional use permit from the city in July to move the operation into the vacant Waveland Professional Plaza.

Court records show the property is currently in bankruptcy court in Gulfport.

The plaza is located in a general commercial zone, and medical operations are not permitted under that designation. That is why the company asked for the conditional use permit.

The Waveland Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on July 28 to consider Colonial's request. The commission voted 3-0 during the meeting to deny the request after it concluded the city would not benefit from the clinic and could even see negative effects from its presence.

The owners of the proposed clinic argued it would help recovering addicts in the area get their lives back on track.

The planning commission's recommendation then went to the city's mayor and board of aldermen. On Aug. 5, the aldermen voted unanimously to deny Colonial's request. Neumeyer said he was caught off guard when the board refused to delay the vote and hear supporters of the clinic.

Waveland Professional Plaza, LLC and Neumeyer filed an appeal against that decision on Aug. 15.​

According to court documents, Colonial is not licensed to do business in Mississippi. That is why Waveland Professional Plaza, LLC filed a bill of exceptions.

