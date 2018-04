Kentucky Takes 2 Out Of Three From Ole Miss In Baseball

(Oxford-AP) -- Morgan Embry knocked in two runs with a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning to cap a five-run comeback and give Kentucky a 7-6 victory over Mississippi today. Spencer Preston and Seth Morris each homered for the Wildcats, whimproved to 8-and-8 and 2-and-1 in the Southeastern Conference. Matt Tolbert was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Ole Miss (14-5, 1-2), which built a 6-1 lead in in the first three innings. The Rebels fell to 14-and-5 and 1-2 in the conference.