State Beats Auburn Again

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) _ Tanner Brock struck out eight in eight innings as Mississippi State completed a sweep of Auburn with an 8-2 victory Sunday. Brent Lewis went 3-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to 11 games, while Phillip Willingham had a pair of singles for the Bulldogs (9-5, 3-0 Southeastern Conference). Auburn (16-4, 0-3 SEC) scored single runs in the second and third innings, but Brock (2-1) allowed just three baserunners the rest of the way. Chris Young completed the game with an inning of shutout relief. LeVale Springer (4-1) started and took the loss for the Tigers.