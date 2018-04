Southern Miss Gets Back At UNO

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) _ Michael Artman and Dusty Haley each homered Sunday as Southern Mississippi turned the tables and blanked New Orleans 8-0. UNO (8-7) beat the Golden Eagles 3-0 on Saturday in New Orleans as Privateer pitcher Tom Lipari threw the first nine-inning no-hitter in school history. On Sunday, USM (12-6) hammered out 13 hits, including three by Jeff Cook. The Golden Eagles' big inning was the fifth, when they scored five runs on five hits. Jeff Miller and Justin Guilbeau each went 2-for-3 for the Privateers. Shea Douglas (2-1) scattered six hits in seven innings, striking out five.