Man Killed While Walking On Highway 67

A homeless man was killed while walking on Highway 67 in Harrison County Saturday night. Coroner Gary Hargrove says the accident happened in front of the Highway 67 grocery store around 6:30 p.m.

Hargrove says 64-year-old Samuel Murphy walked out in front of a pickup truck that was headed north on 67. Murphy was dead when deputies arrived on the scene.

The Highway Patrol is investigating this accident. Toxicology results are pending.