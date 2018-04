Southern Miss Goes Hitless In The Big Easy

NEW ORLEANS, Miss. (AP) _ Tom Lipari threw the first nine-inning no-hitter in New Orleans history and defeated Southern Mississippi 3-0 Saturday. Lipari (4-1) walked five, struck out four and hit a batter. The junior left-hander threw 131 pitches in is first career shutout and second complete game of the season. It was the ninth no-hitter in school history and first since 1993. The others were in seven-inning games. J.D. Heuther, Steve Rowell and Justin LoFranco each RBI hits for New Orleans (8-6). Chad Rogers (3-1) allowed just one unearned run and four hits in seven innings for Southern Miss (11-6). He struck out five and did not walk a batter.