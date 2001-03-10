State's Diamond Dogs Shutout Auburn - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

State's Diamond Dogs Shutout Auburn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) _ Paul Maholm and Chris Young combined on a two-hitter as Mississippi State defeated Auburn 4-0 Saturday, Maholm (1-1) had a career-high 10 strikeouts and allowed two hits and two walks in 7 2-3 innings. Young pitched 1 1-3 perfect innings. Matthew Brinson was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Bulldogs (8-5, 2-0 Southeastern Conference). Brent Lewis had a single to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Hayden Gliemmo (4-1) pitched 5 1-3 innings, allowing five hits, three runs _ two earned _ and five walks for Auburn (16-3, 0-2). He struck out four. Auburn had not been shutout in 168 games, dating back to 1998 when the Tigers were blanked at Mississippi State.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:32:07 GMT
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

  • Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola's Final Four run ends

    Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola's Final Four run ends

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:02:48 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:25:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>
    Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>

  • 3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:25:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly