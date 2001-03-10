State's Diamond Dogs Shutout Auburn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) _ Paul Maholm and Chris Young combined on a two-hitter as Mississippi State defeated Auburn 4-0 Saturday, Maholm (1-1) had a career-high 10 strikeouts and allowed two hits and two walks in 7 2-3 innings. Young pitched 1 1-3 perfect innings. Matthew Brinson was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Bulldogs (8-5, 2-0 Southeastern Conference). Brent Lewis had a single to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Hayden Gliemmo (4-1) pitched 5 1-3 innings, allowing five hits, three runs _ two earned _ and five walks for Auburn (16-3, 0-2). He struck out four. Auburn had not been shutout in 168 games, dating back to 1998 when the Tigers were blanked at Mississippi State.