Ole Miss Slides By Kentucky - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ole Miss Slides By Kentucky

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) _ Josh Christian had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs as Mississippi defeated Kentucky 5-3 Saturday. Christian went 3-for-4 and Carl Lafferty was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored for Ole Miss (14-4, 1-1 Southeastern Conference). Vince Harrison was 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Wildcats (7-8, 1-1) and Seth Morris homered. Mike Gray (2-0) worked six innings allowing three runs and striking out seven. Adam Yates earned his second save with three scoreless innings. Yates extended his scoreless inning streak to 26 1-3. Joseph Blanton (0-2) worked eight innings and allowed seven hits and five runs _ three earned.

