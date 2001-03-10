Deputies Arrest Two In Pass Christian Drug Bust

Narcotics agents seized one pound of un-cut powder cocaine, worth about $10,000, two ounces of crack, worth about $1,250, and one pound of marijuana, worth about $1,000 at 8185 Vidalia Road in Pass Christian. Agents also seized a gun and more than $4,000 in cash.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department had been working on the case for about three months. Friday night, they arrested 37-year-old Keenan Porche and 34-year-old Arthur Conway. Both men were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The suspects are at the Harrison County Jail.