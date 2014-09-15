Guns recovered following Big Point home invasion

A Hurley man is behind bars for what police say was his part in a home invasion and burglary in Big Point Sunday night. Christopher Kimsey, 18, is charged with Burglary.

Jackson County investigators believe Kimsey and a 17-year-old from Moss Point stole five weapons from the home Sunday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Charles Britt, the weapons included two shotguns, two rifles, and a pellet gun, and all were quickly recovered.

Kimsey is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting an initial hearing. The teen has been referred to Jackson County Youth Court. WLOX News has learned the teen may be charged as an adult in this case.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.