Bank robbery suspects caught by K9 units after high speed chase

Two Gulfport men are behind bars after allegedly robbing a bank and shooting at witnesses during a high speed chase on Friday.

Long Beach Police Chief Wayne McDowell said Austin Maurice Hubbard, 28, and Javaris Darnell Dixon, 28, are accused of robbing the Hancock Bank at the intersection of Beatline Road and Pineville Road. Officials say the robbery took place around 2 p.m. on Friday.

McDowell said Dixon and Hubbard fled the scene in a black SUV after the robbery, but they were followed by two witnesses until law enforcement officials could catch up. The witnesses told authorities Hubbard and Dixon fired shots at their vehicle but did not hit anything.

McDowell said Long Beach police officers caught up to the fleeing vehicle south bound on Beatline Road, and the pursuit continued on into Gulfport where Gulfport police and Harrison County Sheriff's deputies joined in the chase.

Officials said the vehicle pursuit ended near the intersection of 25th Street and Bullis Avenue when Hubbard and Dixon bailed out of the SUV and took off into the woods on foot. McDowell said both men were quickly apprehended with the help of K9 units.

Hubbard is charged with armed robbery and drive by shooting. He is being held at the Harrison County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Dixon is charged with armed robbery, drive by shooting and felony failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals. He is being held at the Harrison County Jail on a $450,000 bond.

