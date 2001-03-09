Charlotte Pulls Away From Southern Miss In The Second Half Ousting The Golden Eagles

Charlotte answered with an 11-2 run and took a 29-25 lead on White's baseline jumper with 4:48 left before halftime. Charlotte's lead hovered between three and six until a 14-3 Southern Miss run early in the second half. The 49ers missed eight of their first nine shots out of halftime and Elvin Mims' 3-pointer with 13:46 left gave the Eagles their biggest lead to that point at 46-39.

A pair of 3-pointers by Guevara trimmed Charlotte's deficit to two and his two free throws with 10:43 remaining tied the game at 47-47. Mario Myles' basket with 10:24 left gave Southern Miss its last lead at 49-47. The Eagles went the next five minutes without a field goal during a 12-1 Charlotte run.

Myles' 3-pointer with 5:26 left ended the Eagles' field-goal drought and cut the 49ers' lead to 62-53. White answered with a 3-pointer from the top of the key 10 seconds later and the Eagles got no closer than eight the rest of the way.

Charlotte has won eight of its last nine Conference USA tournament games and five straight games at Freedom Hall.