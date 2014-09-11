St. Martin travels to St. Stanislaus in WLOX's Game of the Week

Friday night at the home of the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws is going to be electrifying.

For the second straight season, St. Martin (3-0) and St. Stanislaus (3-0) meet in each team's fourth game of the year with undefeated records. The 2013 version featured the Rock-a-Chaws winning a close one over the Yellow Jackets.





"[The] offense put up a lot of points," St. Martin senior offensive lineman Elijah Hendee said. "We almost beat them. I think we lost by four. I think we can get them [this year]."





Hendee is a part of an offensive line that has helped the Yellow Jackets average nearly 47 points per game. He plays left guard alongside left tackle Joseph Aldrich, center Cortland Sidaway, right guard Richard Zapata and right tackle Trey Freeman.





Only Freeman and Sidaway are underclassmen, while the rest are seniors.





"I'm not going to lie to you. My offensive line has busted their butts this year," senior wide receiver Jacorey Williams said. "All summer and all throughout the season they're busting their butts to do what they need to do for us to score points."





Their next assignment is having to deal with a Rock-a-Chaws defensive line that includes defensive ends Jordan Bradford and Kevin Haas, who are second and third on the team in tackles, respectively.





The Rocks won 49-45 at St. Martin High School last year under head coach Gabe Fertitta, who accepted an offensive coordinator position at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, La.





St. Stanislaus quarterback Tyler Allen, who is now a quarterback at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, passed for 523 yards and seven touchdowns in the game. Both were individual season highs.





St. Martin's Tyler Polk had a game-high 170 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. However, the junior quarterback will not be playing in this Friday's game after undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus Sept. 3.





Despite losing its head coach and starting quarterback, the St. Stanislaus offense hasn't been slowed down in 2014. First-year head coach Bill Conides witnessed his team score 55 points in each of the first two games before a 34-19 win over Dunham (La.) last week.





Sophomore quarterback Myles Brennan has thrown eight touchdown passes compared to two interceptions and leads the nation in passing yards (1,105) and yards per game (368.3).





"Both sides want to win this game so this is definitely more than just a game," Conides said. "We feel like the competition level is going to be the highest that it has been to this point in the season. I'm sure [St. Martin] feels the same way. We've tried to eliminate the distractions and I think we've done a good job with that this week and we're ready to rock and roll."





"We expect man coverage and that's something we feel like we thrive in," said senior wide receiver Chase Rhodes, who leads St. Stanislaus with 16 receptions. "We're excited about that and we should see the scoreboard light up."





St. Martin is led by sophomore quarterback Wayne Overman III, who leads the Yellow Jackets in both passing yards (637) and rushing yards (284).





His favorite passing target is wide receiver Niecill McNair. The senior leads St. Martin with 15 receptions and three touchdown catches.





Williams leads the team with 200 receiving yards but has done it despite only five catches. Junior Kaleb Clark is tied for second with McNair with 179 yards.





"I feel like we're just clicking. We're running smooth and everything is firing on all cylinders. We're just going to put up points and let our defense work."





"I know that this game will eventually come down to defense and which defense makes stops in key situations," Conides said. "We feel like it might be a defensive game/special teams game and who makes the biggest play. That's going to make the difference."