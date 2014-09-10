Fuel Your School program raises money for Jackson Co. schools

If you purchase gasoline from participating Chevron and Texaco gas stations during the month of October, you will also be funding education in Jackson County. It is all part of Chevron's Fuel Your School program to get kids excited about school and the possibilities of learning.

For the past two years, Chevron, in partnership with DonorsChoose.org, has used the Fuel Your School program to get students engaged in STEM-related projects to prepare them for jobs in the future.

"Educating today's students is critical to our future, but many public schools face significant challenges," said Chevron Pascagoula Refinery General Manager Bruce Chinn. "With the Fuel Your School program, we are helping to provide students, the leaders of tomorrow, with the materials they need for success and to better prepare those who are interested in careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, among others."

Last year, the program funded projects in 26 public schools in Jackson County. One teacher who received funding is Maya Dudte, a teacher at Oak Park Elementary School.

"With the help of Chevron's generous donation, our kindergarten students were given the opportunity for hands-on discovery and learning," said Dudte. "Each resource that was provided fostered a learning environment that strengthened the foundational skills needed to promote language development, math, science and sensory exploration."

To fund the project, Chevron will donate $1 for every purchase over eight gallons of fuel at participating gas stations from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31. Company officials say this could amount to $50,000 worth of contributions in Jackson County alone.

Since Fuel Your School started in 2010, company officials say the program has funded 17,163 projects at 3,196 schools across the country.

Teachers in Jackson County can post eligible classroom project requests to starting on Sept. 1.

