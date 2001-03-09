Students Talk About Media Coverage Of Shooting - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Students Talk About Media Coverage Of Shooting

Shannon Smallman was one of four Biloxi High School seniors who sat down with me and graded the media on its coverage of the Santana High School shooting. In her opinion, "These boys are doing this because they want attention and the media isn't doing anything but giving them more attention."

Sitting next to Shannon was Courtney Lawrence. She said the students at the California high school "just need time to move on. And I think the media isn't helping."

Since Monday, the national media has had extensive coverage of the school shooting. Too much in Smallman's mind. "It isn't doing much good if the media keeps barging in and stretching out all this publicity about these kids when all they want is publicity."

Her friend Elise Moody said, "I mean sometimes I think it's better if they just tell you what happened, maybe repeat it for a couple of days, but not stretch it out as much as they do, because it makes people want to think about it and they want to go out and do the same thing."

Biloxi school superintendent Dr. Larry Drawdy understands the media's interest in the story. His concern is that stories lose their objectivity when they're dragged on for more than a day or two. "How much can you keep saying about one incident that has actually occurred," Dr. Drawdy asked. "Sure it was a very tragic situation that did occur. But at what point do you say enough is enough?"

Santana High School students have already had enough. Earlier this week, they held signs urging the media to go home. Three thousand miles away, they had support from four Biloxi seniors. "You know they're always going to remember it," Moody said. "But they don't want the media to keep on coming back over and over again helping them to remember it."

The Sun Herald newspaper made a decision this week not to run the school shootings on its front page. Saturday night at six on Newswatch This Week, Sun Herald editor Stan Tiner will join us to explain why his newspaper took that stance. 

by Brad Kessie

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly