26th Mississippi Coastal Cleanup is just around the corner

It's getting to be that time of year again. Volunteers across the Mississippi Gulf Coast are gearing up to once again participate in the state's largest cleanup effort.

The 26th Annual Mississippi Coastal Cleanup is just around the corner.

Online volunteer registration for the cleanup is officially open through Oct. 15, to individuals, families and groups who want to keep the Coast the beautiful, natural wonder that it is.

This year's cleanup will be held on Saturday, Oct.18, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will be provided with gloves and trash bags to comb cleanup sites in Harrison, Hancock and Jackson Counties as well as the barrier islands for trash and debris.

According to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, last year's cleanup yielded 965 bags of trash. More than 1,300 volunteers participated in the cleanup efforts.

To register for this year's cleanup, please visit http://hinkinc.com/coastalcleanup/

