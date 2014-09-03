Robin Roberts launches independent production company

One of South Mississippi's most recognizable natives is taking a giant leap in the world of television entertainment. Good Morning America co-host and Pass Christian native Robin Roberts launched her new production company, called Rock'n Robin Productions, on Wednesday.

According to an ABC News press release, the production company will create original broadcasting and digital programming for ABC and other networks.

"I'm blessed to be able to do even more of what I love to do and now reach an even broader audience with programming that will inspire, inform and entertain people," said Roberts, who will serve as the company's President. "I'm very excited to get involved in the business and development side of production, and will spend a lot of time working with the team on the creative. I'm so grateful to my ABC and GMA family for supporting the launch of the company."

According to ABC News, Rock'n Robin Productions already has several projects in the works that include a news documentary, a digital series for espnW and two reality show pilots.

The company's website, rocknrobin.tv, also went live on Wednesday and will include footage and photos from Roberts' projects and a new blog called N'Courage. Officials say the blog highlights people who face extraordinary challenges and inspire others to overcome adversity.

Roberts named ABC News Executive John R. Green as the Executive Vice President of Programming and Development. He will remain at ABC News as Executive Producer of Special Programming.

"Robin is an extraordinarily gifted journalist. I am honored to work with her on this new adventure," said Green. "The programming we create will, in many ways, reflect who Robin is: smart, inspiring, and fun. Robin's enthusiasm is infectious. Working with her is a true labor of love."

The company's first production, "In the Game with Robin Roberts," will air Thursday on espnW.

