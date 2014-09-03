Pascagoula will install cameras at school playgrounds

A more recent post on the Justice for AvaLynn Facebook page shows the little girl's recovery from her injuries. (Photo source: Facebook)

These photos from the Justice for AvaLynn Facebook page show the little girl before and after the injuries she suffered Tuesday on the playground at Arlington Elementary School. (Photo source: Facebook)

Members of the Pascagoula School District heard the cries from parents. They will install security cameras around elementary school campuses.

A statement from the school district says, "The Pascagoula School District recognizes parents' concerns over the safety of their children on school playgrounds. The District's administration, teachers and other employees take seriously the duty of supervision over students, whether that is on the playground or other school premises. As an extra security measure, the District is proceeding with the installation of surveillance cameras at all elementary school playgrounds in the District. By taking this proactive measure, we want to provide parents with another safeguard in place while their children are at recess. The cameras should help provide the District with a visual record of incidents that occur on school playgrounds. The school district will also continue its use of cameras on school buses and in school buildings."

Meantime, the investigation surrounding the incident involving a 5-year-old Arlington Elementary School student who was injured on the playground is closed, according to officials with the Pascagoula Police Department.

A statement posted on the department's Facebook page says an assault on one 5-year-old by another 5-year-old is not considered a criminal act under state law, which means the investigation does not fall under jurisdiction of the police department.

Authorities say the original report filed by Lacey Harris alleges her daughter, AvaLynn Harris, was kicked in the face by another kindergartner while on the playground at the school.

Graphic pictures of AvaLynn's injuries and her mother's call to action have gone viral on social media. Friends and family of the kindergartner created a Facebook page and an account on GoFundMe.com claiming the girl was attacked on the playground by another student.

According to the Justice for AvaLynn Facebook page, the girl was kicked in the face repeatedly by another student until she fell off a slide on the Arlington Elementary playground. The page claims improper supervision was one of the contributing factors to the incident.

The Pascagoula School District responded to the allegations Friday with a statement saying, "A student was injured while playing on the playground at Arlington Elementary School Tuesday afternoon. School officials responded to the situation. The parent was contacted and the student received medical treatment."

The statement also claims no other students were involved in the incident.

Pascagoula police officials said a welfare concern investigation was launched over the weekend. Authorities said investigators interviewed AvaLynn's family, her pediatrician, school employees and a witness to the playground incident. They said the Department of Human Services was also involved.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved. ​