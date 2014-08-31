D'Iberville's Kevin Norwood makes Seahawks' 53-man roster

Former D'Iberville Warriors wide receiver Kevin Norwood has made the 53-man roster for the Seattle Seahawks.

Norwood was selected in the fourth round (123rd overall) by Seattle after spending the last four years at the University of Alabama. He set career highs in receptions (38), receiving yards (568) and touchdowns (7) during his senior season in 2013.

He's the first Alabama wide receiver to be drafted since Julio Jones, who went sixth overall to the Atlanta Falcons in 2011.

Many scouts thought Norwood's draft stock slipped because they believed he wouldn't run faster than a 4.6 40-yard dash time. He proved them all wrong with a blazing 4.48 40-yard time.

The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks will open the 2014 season Thu., Sept. 4, at home against the Green Bay Packers in a nationally televised event.