MGCCC, PRCC initiate 2014 football seasons Thursday

It's going to be a delight Thursday night for football fans on the Mississippi gulf coast.

The New Orleans Saints will host the Baltimore Ravens in the final preseason game for both teams, the Ole Miss Rebels battle the Boise State Broncos at the Georgia Dome, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Pearl River Community College kick off their 2014 seasons, and a high school game is scheduled between the St. Martin Yellow Jackets and East Central Hornets.

PRCC is coming off a 4-5 season during head coach William Jones' first season and will host Coahoma in the season opener in Poplarville at 7 p.m. CCC is projected to finish last in the MACJC North division this season, while PRCC was picked to finish fifth in the South division.

Darrell Robinson is expected to lead the Wildcats rushing offense after he led the team with 706 yards and eight touchdowns in 2013 as a freshman.

While he's expected to get a majority of the carries, former D'Iberville running back Quantrell Reddix will see a lot of playing time.

For PRCC defensively, former Moss Point Tiger Tchaikovsky Catlett will be a part of the defensive line hoping to stop opposing offensive attacks. Former Pascagoula quarterback Stacey Warren will be directly behind him as one of the team's linebackers.

Mississippi Gulf Coast starts the 2014 season as the No. 9 ranked team according to both the NJCAA and JCGridiron.com's preseason polls. The Bulldogs will be led by first-year head coach Chad Huff, who took over for Steve Campbell (Central Arkansas).

Quarterback Jason Smith (Auburn commit) will lead the MGCCC offense and will have plenty of running backs to hand the ball off to, including T.J. McCann and Rod Williams. Former Picayune running back Preston Dedeaux will also be in the mix.

Sophomore Martinas Rankin will anchor the offensive line. Rankin is uncommitted but has multiple D-1 offers.

Defensively, the Bulldogs are led by cornerback Tony Bridges (Auburn) and safety Justin Evans (Texas A&M). Bridges is also a kick and punt returner, while Evans had five interceptions and two fumbles recovered in 2013.

Gulf Coast will begin the campaign at home against Northeast Mississippi at 7 p.m.