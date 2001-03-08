Chevron Continuing Plans For Plant Expansion In Pascagoula - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Chevron Continuing Plans For Plant Expansion In Pascagoula

It's no mystery that exhaust from automobiles is a major source of pollution. Chevron officials say that's why their new expansion plan is so important.

"The bottom line is that they'll be cleaner automobiles and cleaner trucks on the road," Chevron public affairs officer Steve Renfroe said.

Chevron has to help make that happen by making gasoline with less sulfur. It's called the Clean Fuels Project.

"We're taking the refinery's existing equipment and changing the service that that equipment is in," Renfroe said. "It's like we're replumbing the refinery almost."

Chevron first announced plans for the project last September. Officials say some folks have expressed concerns about the local environmental impact of the process. But they say they don't expect a significant change in the air quality.

"We've followed all the rules. We've talked to DEQ; we followed their rules. We've talked with EPA; we've followed their rules. But really we've done even more than that because we're installing an additional $1 million of environmental control equipment that we're really not required to install," Renfroe said.

Chevron officials say money is a big part of this project. It will cost about $100 million to complete.

"A lot of that hundred million will be spent locally," Renfroe said. "And, they'll be 500 new construction jobs here for the project that will last about a year and a half."

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly