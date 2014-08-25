Vancleave's Crabtree tops WLOX's best plays of the week

High school football on the Mississippi gulf coast officially kicked off last week. Which players made the best plays? Our first countdown begins.

5. Gautier's Deandre Torrey returns fumble 100+ yards for a touchdown -- Number five technically belongs to Torrey, but he should also thank all of his teammates on the field during the play. Breelyn Alexander forced D'Iberville's Aubrey McCaleb to fumble the football. Torrey picks it up in the endzone, takes it out and heads the other way for a Gators touchdown behind some magnificent blocking. The Warriors still won the game 16-8.

4. Biloxi wide receiver Tim Jones knocks helmet off defender on a touchdown run -- In a tie game in the second quarter, Jones took an end around handoff before scoring a touchdown. But it's how he entered the endzone that made this play. The helmet came off Pearl River Central defender Enon Davis. Biloxi scored 20 unanswered points to beat PRC 48-42 in the Shrimp Bowl.

3. St. Martin wide receiver Niecill McNair gets turned around but still makes diving catch -- McNair was able to run past a Columbia defender on an out-and-up pattern. Despite his body not being in prime position to make a catch, he was able to dive and haul in the football as he hit the turf. The Yellow Jackets defeated Columbia 49-28.

2. Gulfport defensive back Alton Conerly rips football away from Bay receiver for interception -- Keli Brokmeier appeared to have a reception, but Conerly stole the football away and returned it for a touchdown. The Admirals won the game 42-7 in the first game at the Shrimp Bowl.

1. Vancleave senior kicker Taylor Crabtree makes 43-yard field goal as time expires -- With the Bulldogs trailing 21-20, Crabtree converted a 43-yard field goal as time expires to give Vancleave a 23-21 road victory over East Central. The Bulldogs recovered two onside kicks and scored 16 unanswered points in the final six minutes to pick up the win.